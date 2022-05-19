Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is enjoying the appreciation she has been receiving from the audience for her performance in ‘Raat Rani’ from the anthology series ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’.

The actress has given a realistic performance that is being noticed by viewers and critics.

Fatima in ‘Raat Rani’ plays the character of an open-hearted, flamboyant girl Laali, who is heartbroken because of her partner’s betrayal but then emerges as a self-loving girl.

“I am very happy to see that the audience is connecting with the character and its even more special because now people are reaching out to me and sharing their stories and telling that Laali has inspired them to cross the flyover and there is nothing more beautiful than a film that connects people and inspires people and I am just humbled by everybody’s love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Sam Bahadur‘ alongside Vicky Kaushal and ‘Dhak Dhak’, with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is all set to produce the film ‘Dhak Dhak’, a story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world, through her production house Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as the protagonists. ‘Dhak Dhak‘, is co-produced by Taapsee, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja & directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Taapsee says: “We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. ‘Dhak Dhak’ narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given.

