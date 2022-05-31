Disha Patani is a huge name in the Bollywood industry. The diva isn’t just popular for her acting skills but also for her chic fashion sense and fitness regime. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted donning uber-cool attire at the Mumbai airport flaunting her toned midriff and looked pretty as ever. Now, netizens are reacting to her video and trolling her for her bold choice of outfit. Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

Disha is massively popular on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress often posts her fitness, dance and workout videos on the photo-sharing site and also gives a glimpse of her personal life on it.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Disha Patani was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning an uber-chic outfit with a Khaki coloured crop top that she paired with matching cargo pants. She accessorised her look with aviator sunglasses.

Disha Patani flaunted her toned-midriff by wearing a crop top and flashing her abs in the same. She styled her look with white jogger shoes which complimented her entire attire in a chic way.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Iska muh humesha esa hi hota jese mirchi khaai ho…😂” Another user commented, “Saare bollywood eactrees sirf apna body fitness showoff karte hai chahe vo gym jaa rahe hai ya airport .. kapde ka style same hi rehta hai 😂😂” A third user commented, “Plastic surgery baby 😂😂” A fourth user commented, “What’s wrong with her nose 😢”

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani getting brutally trolled for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Says Akshay Kumar Is Indeed Getting Replaced By Kartik Aaryan In Housefull 5: “See You In Canada Bhai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram