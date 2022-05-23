Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped.
Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.
The actress is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, Disha Patani is seen beating the men to pulp.
“Just a regular day at the gym,” wrote Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff.
Disha Patani’s video currently has 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.
Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha‘s skill and commented: “Too f****** good.”
On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in the action-drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has ‘Ek Villain 2’ with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.
The actress has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer ‘Project-K’, which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.
