It is common for rumours about Bollywood link ups to go viral across social media and tabloids but most of them turn out to be untrue with time. Lately, there have been several reports about Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi seeing Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and looks like the paps have found another reasons to believe that these specs are true. The alleged couple was reportedly spotted together in the city but Navya was quick to make it clear that she does not wish to be clicked.

For the unversed, Siddhanth has become a popular name from Bollywood ever since he made his debut in the year 2019. His performance in the movie was striking and following that, he appeared in the comedy drama film Bunty Aur Babli 2. His last venture was Gehraiyaan, which was released on Amazon Prime this year and his work in the movie was also heavily appreciated by the masses.

Since the last few days, there have been several rumours about Siddhant Chaturvedi being in a relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda but neither of the two parties have confirmed or denied the rumours. According to a recent report by ETimes, the alleged couple was spotted together in Bandra recently which has fuelled the rumours about them being romantically involved.

As per the report, Navya Naveli Nanda was sitting in the backseat of the car while Siddhant Chaturvedi attended a meeting with one of the producers. The paps were around the corner but since Navya ducked down and covered her face with a pink dupatta, no pictures were clicked on the spot. The car reportedly left as soon as Siddhart returned from the meeting and hence paps could not get a clear click of the person who shared the ride with the Gully Boy actor.

