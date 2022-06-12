Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan. Now the actor is making headlines for his latest Instagram post. Many think that he is hinting relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Advertisement

Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor has been quite active on social media. He was often seen sharing interesting posts on Instagram and giving a glimpse of his life. His posts are a treat for the fans but his latest post is grabbing attention for a different reason.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a video of himself wherein he was seen getting ready in the vanity. In the video, he is slaying in his white shirt and blue jacket as one of his team members was seen making him wear a silver chain.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Her Noodles”. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Soon after he shared the video, eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether his post was related to his ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda‘s Instagram post. For the uninitiated, had shared a post wherein she was posing with cuppa noodles. Sharing the post, she captioned, “Made some noodles today”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Relating the two posts, an Instagram user commented, “Navya Nanda also posted about noodles”. Another user quizzed Siddhant, “Are you talking about Navya Nanda?”

It is worth pointing out that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are believed to have been dating for a while now. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

Must Read: Shaan Reveals Some Shocking Details About KK: “He Continued To Ignore The Blockage Thinking It Was Acidity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram