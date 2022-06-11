Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is one of the much-awaited films this year. The buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Amidst this, the latest report reveals superstar has been offered another interesting project. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It is well known that Mr. Perfectionist Aamir works at one project at a time and selects the most engaging narratives. If the latest reports are to be believed he has four projects and all of which look quite interesting.

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Aamir Khan is in talks with Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra for a project. The source said to the publication, “Siddharth P Malhotra is currently directing Aamir’s son, Junaid, in Yash Raj Production’s Maharaja. In the process of this, the filmmaker has had multiple meetings with Aamir to bounce off several ideas. Aamir has liked one of those and has asked Siddharth to develop it with his team of writers. If everything falls in place, the film in question will go on floors late next year.”

Apart from this, Aamir also has the official adaptation of the Spanish Film, Campeones under his kitty. The superstar is waiting to announce the film after learning how audiences respond to Laal Singh Chaddha. If everything goes well, the film is likely to go on floors by September/October this year. Reportedly, the film will be helmed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan fame.

Talking of another project, the publication quoted a source as saying, “There is a biopic of a controversial lawyer that he has been offered. There is also Moghul in the kitty. So, his plate is full, and now it’s upon him to segregate the offers and decide what’s to be done. It might be one of these 4, or something fresh, taking everyone by surprise.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Neetu Kapoor Was On A Break With Rishi Kapoor During The Shoot Of Parda Hai Parda!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram