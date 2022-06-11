It’s turning out to be a disappointing final outcome for Samrat Prithviraj as the film went down on the second Friday. The collections were mere 1.60 crores*, which isn’t the kind of number that anyone associated with the film would have anticipated prior to its release. After all, this one was a set as a magnum opus no less while promising to be a visual extravaganza.

The timing of the film’s release played truant as well. Pre-pandemic, the same film would have fetched a better response. However, what has happened in 2022 is that audiences have been exposed to the likes of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR which are cinematic marvels, and now every big film that will release, especially with a period and action set, would be compared to these. This wasn’t the case to be till 2020 when the only filmmakers attempting this genre were Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker, with the former tasting very good success.

Even otherwise, the film does have its own issues in storytelling but still, at least an opening was necessitated, and then some kind of reasonable hold to go past the 100 crores mark at least.

In the case of Samrat Prithviraj, the film hasn’t even been given a chance by the audience, and the only day when there was some push in numbers was the first Sunday. Post that it has been downhill and with 56.65 crores* in its kitty so far, it will close around 70 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

