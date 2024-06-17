Allu Arjun has made Pushpa a household name and brand. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the movie to be released. The Pushpa 2 title track has sent waves nationwide and is trending. But Pushpa Raj and Allu Arjun fans will have another few months to watch the movie in theaters. Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been delayed. But this time, the makers announced a later release date. This is when Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 will be released.

The highly anticipated teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule was released a few weeks ago, and fans can’t keep calm! Allu Arjun returns as this titular character with everything at stake in this vibrant optical marvel! The movie was directed by Sukumar and is supposed to be released on August 15, 2024. The hype around Pushpa 2 is exceptionally high. Especially after the first film’s massive success, it has developed an enormous fan following. The teaser is jam-packed with hints.

The most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has a new release date. Fans worldwide can mark their calendars for December 6th, 2024, when this hurricane hits theatres.

We intend to give you the best 🔥 The wait increases for a memorable experience on the big screens.#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DECEMBER 2024 💥💥 His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented ❤️‍🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku… pic.twitter.com/EKMNaYOU5e — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 17, 2024

The announcement, made through official social media channels, highlighted the film’s immense popularity, which has been steadily growing over the past two years. Various elements of Pushpa 2 have been trending. Songs and teasers like the mass Jathara teaser, the energetic ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ title song, and the romantic track ‘Angaaron’ have all garnered organic views surpassing 100 million on platforms like YouTube. These tidbits have consistently trended in the top 10, reflecting the film’s massive appeal and engagement within the reel universe.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and helmed by acclaimed director Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Icon Stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and versatile actor Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Fans can now anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience as the film gears up for its global release on December 6th, 2024.

