Vijay Sethupathi is back to rule the box office after a dull start at the box office this year with Merry Christmas, which was released in Hindi and Tamil. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif, the film had a good buzz that could not translate into box office numbers. Now, the superstar is back with Maharaja.

Maharaja Worldwide Box Office Collection

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi’s drama thriller has collected 28.50 crore worldwide. This is the weekend collection for the film that got a massive jump in India on the first Sunday of its release. Overseas, the film, in three days, has collected 3.35 crore gross.

If, over the week, the film crosses the 40 – 45 crore mark worldwide, then it will be in the running to touch the highest-grossing films of 2024 in Tamil, starting from Dhanush’s Captain Miller and finishing at Tamannaah Bhatia‘s Aranmanai 4.

If, over the week, the film crosses the 40 – 45 crore mark worldwide, then it will be in the running to touch the highest-grossing films of 2024 in Tamil, starting from Dhanush’s Captain Miller and finishing at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4.

Sets Eye On Lal Salaam

Vijay Sethupathi’s film collected 28.50 crore worldwide and has already earned 84.69% of what Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam has earned in total. Maharaja is ready to touch Rajinikanth’s 33.65 crore worldwide.

Fifth Highest-Grosser In Tamil

Lal Salaam is currently the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide, and Vijay Sethupathi is probably a day away from overtaking Lal Salaam’s earnings and spot as the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Check out the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 worldwide, with Tamannaah Bhatia ruling at number 1.

1. Aranmanai 4: 92.50 crore

2. Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

3. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

4. Garudan: 43.47 crore

5. Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

6. Maharaja: 28.50 crore*

7. Star: 25.92 crore

8. Siren: 20.13 crore

9. Rathnam: 18.08 crore

10. Romeo: 9.91 crore

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Collection (After 31 Days): Prithviraj Sukumaran Dethrones Mohanlal’s 365 Crore Monopoly In Highest Grossing Malayalam Films Of All Times!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News