Fahadh Faasil is currently in one of the best phases of his career. While he has repeatedly proved his mettle as an actor, he is now fortunate enough to find striking success at the box office, too. Apart from shining in multistarrers, he recently delivered a massive box office success in the form of Aavesham as a solo lead. Amid this celebration, it is now learned that the actor is charging a solid amount as his salary for Pushpa 2.

Over the years, Fahadh has established himself as one of the most versatile performers. Earlier, he was said to be from a breed of character actors, but now, while maintaining that image, Fahadh has made himself commercially viable by choosing the right films. In fact, fans are already calling him the star of the new age of Malayalam cinema.

Fahadh Faasil predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, which usually produces films with low budgets compared to other film industries in India. So, the actors’ remuneration isn’t a big concern. However, actors often walk away with staggering salaries in Tollywood and other industries. Now, even the Aavesham star isn’t leaving any chance to earn big with his next Tollywood outing.

As we all know, Fahadh Faasil is currently busy with Pushpa 2, and if a report in Great Andhra is to be believed, the actor is charging a salary on a per-day basis. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Fahadh is charging up to 12 lakhs for each day’s shoot. Further, it is learned that he’ll receive his fees even if the shoot gets canceled.

It is said that there’s also a condition, as per the contract, that Fahadh Faasil will charge 2 lakhs more than his usual fees if the shoot gets canceled after he comes to Hyderabad to shoot Pushpa 2.

