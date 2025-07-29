The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki make surprising decisions to protect their Newman family. Chance maintained law and order at the chateau. Nick and Sharon discussed their complicated past and history.

The murder mystery drama finally got solved, but left another dark memory in pale even as it concluded. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Phyllis and Billy defending Cane. With things getting crazy in France and Cane’s assistance, Carter being revealed to be the murderer, the fingers are being pointed at Cane again. But he isn’t alone in this. He’s getting support and defense from both Billy and Phyllis.

Cane does seem to be innocent, but the defense from both the people does not seem to be coming from the heart. They aren’t super close, but they do have something they want out of Cane, and it seems like they are using the opportunity to get into Cane’s good books which puts them one step closer.

Is this to attain the Chancellor from Cane? What will be his response? On the other hand, Kyle and Audra’s power struggle takes a dangerous turn. What started as flirting and fun has now become dark and dangerous. They are making accusations and fighting out as things spiral beyond their control.

Audra thought she had trapped Kyle and would fulfill her goal of separating him from Claire, which would lead to Victor funding her company, Vibrante. But he burst her bubble and told her that he connected the dots and was on her. This has caused even more friction and tension between the two.

How far will Audra go for her revenge? And then lastly, Lily informs Nate about Damian’s passing. Now that everyone has a signal again, it’s time to contact the families back home and inform them of what transpired here in France. Not only is Carter finally dead, but so are Chance and Damian.

And nobody back home knows the truth. Lily is the one informing Nate about the heartbreaking news. It’s bound to shock him beyond words. After all, he only recently found out that Damian was his half-brother. How will he react to the news of Damian’s death, and how will he inform their mother?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Does Sharon & Nick’s Post-Injury Kiss Lead To A Romantic Reunion? Joshua Morrow Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News