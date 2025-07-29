It’s been four years since Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die hit theatres. While it’s confirmed that Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will direct the next installment, there’s still no official word on who will step into the role of the next James Bond. But now, one fan-favorite contender has pulled himself out of the 007 race. Read on to find out who that actor is, and who else is still in the running to play the iconic spy.

This Golden Globe Winner Won’t Be The Next James Bond

According to a recent report by Collider, the Golden Globe-winning actor Taron Egerton hinted that he won’t be playing the lead role in the next James Bond movie. About the prospects of him starring as 007, the Welsh actor candidly confessed, “No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it. I think I’m too messy for that. I think I’m not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

Potential James Bond Contenders

As speculation continues around who will take over as the next James Bond, several interesting names have surfaced. Potential contenders include Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, Michael Fassbender, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O’Connor, Theo James, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Jonathan Bailey, Nicholas Hoult, and James Norton, among other talented actors.

Some time back, former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan even remarked that his MobLand co-star Tom Hardy would be a wonderful choice for 007. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it seems likely that we’ll learn who the next James Bond is, along with more details about the film, in the coming months. Until then, it remains a waiting game for fans of the franchise.

What’s Next For Taron Egerton?

Taron Egerton is best known for his breakout role in the action-comedy spy films Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). In recent years, he’s taken on a variety of critically acclaimed projects, including the biographical thriller Tetris (2023), last year’s Netflix thriller Carry-On, and the gripping true crime miniseries Black Bird (2022). He is currently starring in the Apple TV+ crime drama Smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taron egerton (@1taronegerton)

The 35-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming crime thriller She Rides Shotgun, slated for a theatrical release on August 1, 2025. In the film, he plays a recently released ex-convict who must go on the run with his daughter to escape dangerous enemies from his past.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From $1 Million In The Notebook To A Bomb Paycheck In La La Land: Ryan Gosling’s Salary Jump Will Leave You Stunned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News