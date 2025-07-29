Years ago, when the world of blue aliens created by James Cameron came to life in front of our eyes as Avatar, it left us stunned. The first film was released in 2009. Cut to 2022, Cameron came out with another film with the same blue aliens, but under the water for Avatar: The Way of Water. Now, the director has released the trailer of the new Avatar world, Fire and Ash. In this one, the blue aliens will meet another tribe of Na’vi (they wear red headdresses).

Touted as the biggest Hollywood release in India, this third instalment of the global phenomenon promises to transport audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora like never before. Here are the three things I am excited about in Avatar 3. Scroll ahead.

Avatar: Fire and Ash To Have More Battles

One of the most anticipated movies of 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash’s first trailer is out. From the video clip, it’s quite clear that there’s going to be bigger battles, more family squabbles and more lives at stake. Even the way Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri screams bloody murder with a bow and arrow slinging around her body, leaves us thinking what is going to happen. I can’t wait to see how Jake Sully and the Sully family fight for what is right.

At the D23 Expo, James Cameron had said (via Esquire), “You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before. It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”

Return Of Jake Sully and Sully Family

In Avatar: Fire And Ash, Sam Worthington reprises his role as Jake Sully, whereas Saldaña returns as Neytiri. Other cast members, including Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, and Edie Falco also return. With this third instalment, James Cameron takes his audience back to Pandora, but this time in a different adventure. Why so much chaos follows Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully, Na’vi warrior Neytiri, and Na’vi family as they enter a new village. Who are these new aliens who wear red headdresses? So many questions lingering in my mind, so much excitement bubbling.

avatar: fire and ash (2025), directed by james cameron pic.twitter.com/ES1EjBuTDj — chiara ★ avatar era (@endur3nsurvive) July 28, 2025

Who Is Varang?

Although we get only a glimpse of this new villain, Varang (Oona Chaplin), in this movie, she seems quite scary and sassy. The way she walks, the way she talks – Varang portrays the message loud and clear that she is the leader of the village and she will be, as she can be heard saying to Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), “Your goddess has no dominion here.” Ooh, goosebumps!

avatar: fire and ash (2025) – dir. james cameron pic.twitter.com/H80Y2a2V2a — luca (@waynesfury) July 28, 2025

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, 2025, in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The director also plans to release two more instalments in this franchise. Avatar 4 to be released on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.

Can’t wait for the full trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Here’s the first clip:

