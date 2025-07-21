Half a year has passed, and only one Hollywood film has crossed the $1 billion milestone: Lilo & Stitch. Avatar 2 rules at the top spot as the #1 post-COVID grosser, with close competition from the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2. Lilo & Stitch also entered the top 10 post-COVID highest-grosser list most recently, but where do these popular 2025 blockbusters lie? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The world came to a halt when the pandemic hit, and now the box office is divided into two parts. There were several regulations for people in the post-pandemic era when the lockdown was slowly starting to lift. It was a difficult phase for everyone. Staying cooped up in our homes, movies and series were our only escape from the harsh reality.

Lilo & Stitch cracks post-COVID global top 10

Lilo & Stitch is the only Hollywood release of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. It surpassed the global haul of A Minecraft Movie to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. It is now on track to beat The Dark Knight’s lifetime collection. The Disney feature collected a strong $4.7 million on its 9th weekend at the overseas market, bringing the international cume to $589.8 million.

Allied to the $418.2 million domestic collection, the worldwide total hits $1.01 billion. Therefore, surpassed Jurassic World Dominion‘s $1.00 billion cume. It entered the post-COVID highest-grossing films list this weekend but is way behind Ne Zha 2 or Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 remains the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era!

James Cameron‘s Avatar 2, released in 2022, was one of the most anticipated films of that year or probably since its announcement. It collected $2.32 billion in its lifetime worldwide and earned the #1 spot in the post-COVID era global top 10. But Ne Zha 2 almost challenged that #1 rank in the list. Avatar movies change the box office dynamics, as the first film is the all-time highest-grossing movie worldwide. The sequel lived up to that reputation with its $2 billion+ global run.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide in the post-COVID era.

Avatar 2 – $2.32 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion Barbie – $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion Deadpool and Wolverine – $1.34 billion Moana 2 – $1.06 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.01 billion

Ne Zha 2 truly deserves the second rank in this list as it earned over $2 billion from a single market, its home country, China. Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch is still running in the theaters but does not have the chance to overtake Moana 2‘s global haul to take the 9th spot in the post-COVID highest-grosser list.

