DC’s new movie Superman, directed by James Gunn, is still trending worldwide. It has crossed a significant milestone at the global box office but missed the worldwide haul of Captain America 4 by a few million. It is on track to beat that and move closer to the 2025 top five highest-grossing films list. It will enter the top five 2025 grossers list in its third weekend. But it has surpassed the global haul of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC movie has emerged as the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year at the North American box office. Gunn’s film has crossed the $200 million milestone domestically and will reach $250 million soon. It stayed isolated at the top spot in the domestic box office chart since release. The film was made on an estimated budget of $225 million and needs around $560 million or more to break even at the box office, which is an easy target for it and will be achieved soon.

Superman crosses $400 million worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo, David Corenswet-led Superman remained at #1 after its second weekend, collecting a super $57.25 million at the North American box office. It has gained 140 more screens in North America, bringing the domestic total to $235.03 million. Internationally, it collected $45.2 million on its second weekend, and with that, the overseas collection is $171.8 million over 78 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, it reaches a $406.8 million worldwide cume.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $235.03 million

International – $171.8 million

Worldwide – $406.8 million

Surpasses Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam worldwide

Dwayne Johnson joined the old DC Universe as Black Adam in 2022. Johnson’s film was a box office failure, and it collected $393.45 million worldwide. Henry Cavill made his comeback as Superman in this film, featuring in a post-credit scene. However, he was soon ousted from DC as James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. This David Corenswet-led Superman has smashed past this movie in its second weekend only.

Black Adam’s Box Office Summary

North America- $168.1 million

International- $225.3 million

Worldwide- $393.4 million

Meanwhile, Superman is also on track to beat the worldwide haul of Captain America 4, and it has already beaten Thunderbolts* this weekend. The MCU needs to up its game soon, or the DCU will soon become one of the highest-grossing studios—courtesy of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The superhero flick was released on July 11.

