Tarsem Singh, the Indian-origin Hollywood director known for films such as ‘The Cell’ (Jennifer Lopez), ‘The Fall’ (Lee Pace), ‘Immortals’ (Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto), and ‘Self/Less’ (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley), finished shooting his first Indian new film named ‘Dear Jassi’.

The film, inspired by a true story, was shot by renowned Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin & scripted by Amit Rai (writer and director of ‘Oh My God 2’).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The subject of Dear Jassi has always been close to Tarsem Singh. “It’s my passion project,” he said. “And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told.”

The film Dear Jassi has been shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon. The film’s crew consists of a mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada.

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos featuring the world’s topmost brands and artistes like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, R.E.M and Enrique Iglesias.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The film Dear Jassi is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, Creative Strokes Group and Tarsem Singh. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is immensely happy with the experience. “This is our first foray into mainstream international cinema and we are thrilled with the experience.”

The film will see a worldwide release in mid-2023.

Must Read: Transformers Director Michael Bay Adamantly Denies Killing A Pigeon On His Film Set Calling The Report ‘False Reckless & Defamatory’ Says “I Would Not Plead Guilty…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News