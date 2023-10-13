Taylor Swift is currently everywhere. The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer’s concert movie – ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ hit the screen today, and Swifties across the globe are heading to theaters to watch their favorite pop star sing some of her greatest hits. Not just that, Tay is also making the news for her alleged romance with NFL star Travis Kelce and attending his games.

In this article, we aren’t going to talk about either of the above mentioned topics – we are here to talk about how gorgeous the ‘Bad Blood’ singer looks in this throwback painting. Scroll below to check out this life-like painting of the singer, who looks like a goddess in a s*xy black ensemble.

We recently came across a painting of Denver Balbaboco that sees Taylor Swift looking like a vision ready to captivate the world while posing against a black car. The artist shared his creation by captioning it with a line from her famous 2014 track ‘Wildest Dream,’ “Say you’ll see me again even if it’s just pretend.”

Talking about what inspired him to paint Taylor Swift in this black figure-hugging ensemble, Denver further added, “Inspired by John Singer Sargent’s painting of Madame X, @taylorswift is Marjorie Finn wearing @michael5inco in my digital painting “Red Lips” inspired by @josephkahn’s Wildest Dreams.” Check out the painting here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Balbaboco (@denvertakespics)

Talking about her look, Tay is seen looking like a goddess in a gorgeous, sheer, figure-hugging ensemble with sparkling detail all across. The ensemble featured a low sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice with beautiful work overlapping it and covering her hips to add drama. The transparent black gown highlights Tay’s well-toned legs. The artist has accessorized this drop-dead gorgeous look with a shiny black textured shawl.

Taylor Swift is seen with her shoulder hair length in soft curls and glamorous makeup consisting of bright red lipsticks, perfectly shaped brows, and a smokey eye shadow look. Her look is wrapped together with a simple diamond choker, diamond drop earrings, and black heels.

What are your thoughts on this sensual, goddess-like painting of Taylor Swift? Do let us know how stunning she looks in it in the comments.

