Are you planning a beach vacation with your bae in the upcoming months but don’t know what to wear that would be s*xy enough for your partner but subtle enough for the public? Well, we’ve got you covered; I mean, our favorite actress, Ana de Armas, has got us covered. Lol! Scroll ahead to check out her look from one of her vacations with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

Ana has often led the headlines with her outstanding fashion choices, be it at the MET Gala or any event- she has always put her best fashion foot forward, making heads turn towards her. Today, we have brought a look of hers where she displayed how to turn a casual look into a s*xy one!

When Ana de Armas was dating Ben Affleck, it was the talk of the town. However, after the couple parted ways, Ben married Jennifer Lopez, and Ana kept on living her life on her own terms. But back in their dating days, they used to go on vacations. In one such vacation, Ana de Armas served a stunning look as she went br*less and wore only bikini b*ttoms underneath a brown crocheted halter-neck dress with a thigh slit. It was cozy, comfy, and yet stylish.

Check out the pictures shared by her fan pages on X and Instagram:

people died (i’m people) pic.twitter.com/LUgLXOgAik — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) June 4, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌑🕸🌕⚔🍷🗝 (@eyesneverliechico)

Ben Affleck had turned the ‘best photographer in the world’ for his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas and their lovey-dovey pictures went viral all over the media. Their PDA had become the hot topic of discussion.

For makeup, Ana kept it simple with lots of sunscreen, brushed and defined brows, soft blushes on her cheeks, n*de lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes. She kept her hair in beachy waves for the look.

It was the perfect look for the perfect destination. So you know what you have to do for your next vacation with your partner. *wink*!

What are your thoughts about Ana de Armas’ look? Let us know.

