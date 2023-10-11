The legal war between former lovebirds Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be turning uglier by the day. In a latest update, the Hollywood biggie has demanded the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler to produce the mail via court as evidence which he sent to Angelina Jolie during the time of the deal of $164 million French winery named Chateau Miraval. Pitt is apparently leaving no stone unturned to make sure the case goes his way in the court. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Brad Pitt sued his former wife Angelina Jolie and Yuri Shefler after the actress sold her stake in the French winery to the latter’s company SPI Group. The two actors owned 50% of the share but in 2021, Jolie reportedly sent a mail to Pitt telling him that she wanted to exit the alcohol business. Jolie later sued Pitt of a massive $250 million over the dispute they are currently fighting in the court.

According to Radar Online, Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler earlier asked the court to stop Brad Pitt from demanding more documents from him. However, Pitt demanded to turn over a few specific documents regarding jurisdiction. The Russian billionaire later revealed that he briefly contacted Angelina Jolie revealing he sent her five texts. Two of the texts spoke about the deal and the rest three were after the deal was closed. Shefler also revealed that he never sent the texts directly and used third parties to communicate with Jolie. Now, in the latest, Brad Pitt has fired back at Shefler accusing him and his team of concealing critical evidence.

The Bullet Train star, as per the publication, has now said that the documents produced in the court revealed that the agreement which Angelina Jolie purported to sell her company Nouvel to Shefler’s company is “governed by California law and designates California as the exclusive forum for disputes arising under it.”

Pitt also said that Shefler’s company conditioned the deal over Jolie getting relief from the California Superior Court, mentioning “specifically, the lifting of certain divorce-related orders constraining Jolie because the Transaction could not move forward without it.”

Pitt has said that Angelina Jolie and Yuri Shefler’s company decided not to share the details with him regarding the winery deal. The Oscar-winning star also added that Shefler has tried to avoid questions by minimizing his role in the deal and “attempting to hide behind his agents,” adding, “But documents produced by others reveal Shefler’s fingerprints all over the transaction and indicate that he was a critical participant in its negotiation both directly and from behind the scenes.”

Brad Pitt has also submitted an email which the Russian billionaire sent to Angelina Jolie via a third party dated March 25, 2022. It reads, “Dear Angelina, With this letter I would like to thank you for the deal we have done. I am happy with the deal despite the current disagreements with Mr. Pitt in regards to his attempts to sabotage and avoid signing shareholders’ agreements. I am, however, hopeful that we will eventually become trustworthy partners and will be enjoying mutual business.” He added, “Should you at any point of time require any assistance from me, please do reach out at [redacted phone number].”

Brad Pitt has now claimed that the email proves that the Russian billionaire was very much involved in the transaction, and the actor has now demanded the court to interfere and ask to provide more such evidence.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Wanted Amber Heard To Get Fired, But Elon Musk Wrote A Letter To Warner Bros Threatening To “Burn The House Down”? Here’s What Happened! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News