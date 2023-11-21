The South Korean boy band BTS has come a long way in the past decade. The seven-member group began in 2013 and hit global stardom in a few years. They are global sensations at the moment who enjoy one of the biggest fanbases in the world, known as the BTS Army. However, their journey was not an easy one, as they worked extremely hard. Well, fans can now cherish the same in the band’s upcoming documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. Scroll down for the release date and more details about the documentary.

After a few years of training, BTS’ seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V, debuted in 2013. With time, they became the most beloved K-pop idols across the world. Throughout the past decade, the seven members have broken many records, and the band even became the first South Korean act to bag a nomination at the prestigious Grammy Awards.

It is safe to say that BTS opened the doors for many other K-pop bands and artists in the world. They broke the language stereotype as millions of fans across the world now sing along with them in Korean. Their journey of ten years has been captured and is now compiled in the most awaited documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.

The BTS documentary is set to arrive on Disney Plus, aka Disney+, and the OTT platform recently dropped its much-awaited poster and teaser. It also announced the documentary’s release date.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, poster features the band’s shining logo as it creates an illusion of light coming through a door. It seemingly symbolizes how the band has come a long way in the past years. At the bottom, the documentary’s release date is written, which is December 20, 2023.

<BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star> Teaser Poster 아무도 가보지 못한 곳

그곳에 도착하기까지 10년의 여정

그리고 그 너머의 이야기 The 10 years of BTS and beyond#BTS_Monuments_BeyondTheStar#BTS_모뉴먼츠_비욘드더스타 pic.twitter.com/gGZujvnxmj — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 21, 2023

The teaser opens with J-Hope saying, “I felt each and every emotion,” while Suga follows, “So I started to make music again.” V adds, “I laughed and laughed and laughed.” The camera then features Jimin expressing his emotions and says, “I started crying.” Jin then says, “It hit me,” while Jungkook then says, “This is it.” RM, in the end, concludes, “We did it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

BTS Armys cannot keep calm as they are extremely excited about the documentary. One of them wrote, “How exciting, I already want it to be December 💜I miss my 7 so much.” Another penned, “SO EXCITED FOR THIS.”

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is an eight-episode documentary. Every Wednesday, two episodes will be released. The band has been on a hiatus since last year as they are getting enlisted for mandatory military services one by one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

