It is a huge moment for the K-pop industry as BLACKPINK got an invitation to the royal dinner at Buckingham Palace and even got recognition from King Charles through his speech. While we were still overwhelmed with BLACKPINK reportedly renewing their agreement with their agency, Y.G. Entertainment, the K-pop girl band gave us (the BLINKs) another chance to celebrate them once again!

It was a grand collision between British royalty and Korean music royalty as the band members were invited among the 170 guests. The dinner was held by King Charles and Queen Camilla in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit. Scroll ahead to read further.

King Charles introduced BLACKPINK and gave a huge shoutout to the members of the band, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, in his speech. He can be heard saying, “It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26 and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”

Bits and pieces from the royal dinner are going viral all over social media platforms. Twitter (now X) account Pop Base shared a glimpse on their page. Check it out here:

King Charles further mentioned in his speech how Korean culture has had a huge impact all over the world and said, “Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ with BTS’s ‘Dynamite.’ Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower,” as quoted by People.

The BLACKPINK girls looked absolutely gorgeous in their royal attires. While Rosé wore a black off-shoulder bodycon gown, Jisoo made an appearance in a black rose petal embellished dress with puffy sleeves. Jennie dazzled in a white ensemble, and Lisa exuded regal beauty in a blue outfit with a sheer cape.

BLACKPINK has been in the news for quite a long time. From breaking records with their world tour BORN PINK concerts to performing in Coachella to making new records on global platforms – it is clearly the K-pop band’s world, and we are living in it. When their reported contract renewal with their agency, YG Entertainment surfaced all over the internet, it created a massive buzz.

BLINKs are going crazy by seeing their favorite girls together with King Charles at the Palace. One wrote on the X platform, “MOTHERS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE,” another penned, “He knew to recognize the real queens.”

A fan commented, “What a great time to be BLACKPINK,” while another tweet read, “This is such a memorable moment for BLACKPINK.”

Go, girls, rule the world!

