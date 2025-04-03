Snow White star Rachel Zegler has been facing much backlash for her social media posts before the film’s release. However, amidst all the controversies, Zegler has achieved a new feat because of the latest global collection of the Disney live-action adaptation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film garnered many 1-star ratings, leading IMDb to issue a disclaimer about irregular voting activity. These measures highlight IMDb’s continued efforts to combat review bombing and maintain ratings that reflect user opinions. The site has put up a disclaimer warning of ‘Unusual Voting Activity,’ as it has a 1.6 user rating.

Rachel Zegler has appeared in just a handful of movies, the biggest ones being Shazam 2 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The DC film was also a box office failure, earning only $134.13 million worldwide. The Hunger Games movie remains the actress’s highest-grossing film, with a global haul of $348.9 million. Now, Snow White has surpassed the global total of Shazam 2 to become Zegler’s second highest-grossing film ever.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney live-action movie collected $1.5 million only on Tuesday, registering the lowest 2nd Tuesday Discount Day for a Disney live-action. It also crashed at the North American box office with a harsh decline of 61.4% from last Tuesday. The film has hit the $69.8 million cume at the US box office. It is eyeing a domestic run of $90 million to $100 million only with a price tag of $250 million production cost.

The film earned $75.82 million at the international box office, bringing its worldwide total to $145.66 million.

Shazam 2 – $134.13 million

Snow White – $145.66 million

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – $348.9 million

Snow White by Marc Webb was released in the theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

