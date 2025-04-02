Snow White might not be doing well at the box office, but it has achieved an interesting feat. It has prevented itself from being the lowest-grossing Snow White film, as it surpassed the collection of Lily Collins and Julia Roberts’s starrer Mirror Mirror at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

In the 2012 movie, Collins was the titular character. It was a fantasy comedy based on the classic Disney fairy tale. Julia played Queen Clementianna, and the supporting cast included Armie Hammer, Nathan Lane, Mare Winningham, Michael Lerner, and Sean Bean. The story follows the classic tale of the beautiful princess with skin as white as the snow who, with the help of the seven dwarfs and the prince, reclaims her throne from her wicked stepmother.

2012’s Mirror Mirror was a modest hit that received mixed reviews. The movie collected $64.93 million at the box office in North America. Snow White has surpassed the domestic haul of that film in two weeks. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s film collected $1.3 million on its second Monday, a drop of 46.4% from last Monday. It is back at #1 in the domestic box office chart after losing it to A Working Man this weekend.

The musical fantasy is on par with Maleficent 2’s $1.3 million and more than Dumbo’s $937K on its second Monday. Therefore, the domestic cume of the Disney live-action movie has hit $68.3 million cume, successfully surpassing the US haul of Mirror Mirror. The 2012 film was made on a reported budget of less than $100 million, and it ended its theatrical run with a global total of $183.02 million. Meanwhile, Snow White had a budget of about $250 million or more.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s film has collected $75.8 million at the overseas box office, bringing the global cume to $144.1 million. Snow White is expected to earn between $90 million and $100 million in its US run. The Disney live-action reimagining was released in the theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: David Ayer At The Worldwide Box Office: From Fury To The Beekeeper, Here’s How A Working Man Director’s Last 5 Films Faired Financilly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News