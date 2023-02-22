Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for her unfiltered opinions and bold statements. After spending more than 15 years in the industry, the actress has become quite more mindful when it comes to her interviews and her equation with contemporaries. However, in the past, she had made headlines for being mean to others and one of them was comedian Kenny Sebastian. Both of them had appeared together on a chat show and people felt that Sonam was unnecessarily rude to him. Recently, Kenny reacted to the notion of being rude to him and revealed why he had never spoken about it. Scroll below to read the details!

The Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor once appeared on a chat show along with comedian Kenny Sebastian. That particular episode made a lot of headlines as Sonam was perceived as being unnecessarily mean to the comedian. Recently, Kenny clarified that she was quite lovely off-camera, and revealed why he came across as very uncomfortable next to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a fan of comedian Kenny Sebastian asked about his experience with Sonam Kapoor when they both appeared together on the chat show, Social Media Star, where the actress apparently took pot-shots on him. The comedian was quick to answer and said, “Lots of people have asked me this, and I have never answered it because I don’t believe in talking ill about someone else. But I have to very carefully answer this question because I think it’s unfair the amount of slack she got.”

In fact, the comedian went on to explain why he come across as very uncomfortable next to Sonam Kapoor and said, “To be fair, Sonam was very nice to me, she was very sweet. And I think she was upset about something the day.”

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor joked about his skills as a comedian and said that he is only famous because of his looks, not because he is funny. Kenny didn’t respond to her that time but he has now spoken about it in his podcast and said he wasn’t sure if Sonam would be able to take a joke on herself and said, “If I want I can be brutal… comedians can handle it, and I am not undermining her capability of taking a joke, but she is not a comedian and she won’t get it.”

He also revealed that in his mind he was thinking, do not destroy her with comebacks. Kenny said that he didn’t want to do that because she was quite nice to her when the camera was off.

Well, that’s what we call killing with kindness. We think he handled the situation like a true gentleman. What are your thoughts on Kenny Sebastian’s comments on Sonam Kapoor? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: After Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Janhvi Kapoor Slam Media Portal With ‘Shameful’ Experiences Of Privacy Violation; Karan Johar Says “Absolutely Disgusting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News