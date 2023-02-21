Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for speaking her mind. Be it taking subtle digs at her contemporaries or even giving them brutal advice, the actress has stirred many controversies during the initial years of her career. Currently, she shares a cordial equation with Katrina Kaif but do you know Sonam once called her ‘shameless’ in an interview? Scroll below to read the details!

Currently, Sonam is away from the silver screen. She is enjoying her motherhood phase but once she used to paint headlines every then and now for her unfiltered statements. From calling Shobhaa De a p*rn writer to saying everyone at Bollywood sucks when it comes to fashion, Sonam truly has her own fair share of controversies. Over the years, she has evolved as a person and she believes in uplifting others, but in the past, she has passed several harsh comments on her fellow fishes.

Once during an interview with Film Critic, Anupama Chopra in the year 2012, Sonam Kapoor went on to call Katrina Kaif ‘shameless’ and revealed she want to gift her bouquet. The actress was asked why she wanted to give her a bouquet, she said, “I don’t know how she does it. You need a certain kind of commitment and a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things. You get that maybe with stardom or with confidence in your talent or with you are as a person. I need to develop that before I do such films” Ouch! Wasn’t that a quite hash statement to make on any celebrity?

After spending more than a decade in showbiz, Sonam Kapoor learned that it is important to maintain cordial relationships with their contemporaries. Years later, both the ladies resolved their grudges. In fact, Katrina Kaif like a true friend rooted for Sonam during the release of The Zoya Factor, and both were spotted bonding with each other.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is happily married to Anand Ahuja and was last seen in The Zoya Factor in the year 2019.

