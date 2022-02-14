Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja has now gotten himself into a huge tiff with a US-based shipping company called, MyUs. Anand, who is a renowned fashion entrepreneur recently was in a Twitter spat with a foreign-based company over their poor customer service.

Advertisement

For the unversed, earlier in January, the Neerja fame’s husband had taken it to his Twitter account to raise a complaint against the US-based company’s poor customer service, as his shipment had gotten delayed.

Advertisement

Talking about Anand Ahuja’s earlier Tweet, the fashion entrepreneur had expressed how unsatisfied and disappointed he was regarding the services he received from the shipping company MyUS. His tweet read, “Does anyone know someone at MyUS – I have had HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.”

Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) January 26, 2022

Well, it didn’t take long for the company to answer back. Replying to Anand Ahuja’s tweet, the US-based shipping company MyUS has now claimed that it isn’t their fault the shipment for delayed, but it was Sonam’s husband who ended up doctoring invoices to avoid paying taxes and custom duties, which has led to the delay of his shipment. Their tweet read, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes.”

Adding to their tweet, the MyUS also wrote, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance. (2/3)”

@sonamakapoor @etimes @bombaytimes This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes. (1/3) — MyUS.com (@MyUS_Shopaholic) February 1, 2022

Replying to these allegations by the company, Ahuja simply tweed, “You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees.”

You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees. — anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018. The two had first met each other in 2014. The Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur is quite known for his popular clothing brand called Bhane. Apart from this, Ahuja also runs one of India’s largest export houses called Shahi Exports.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Mumtaz Answers If She’ll Be Making Her Bollywood Comeback Anytime Soon: “First I Will Have To Take My Husband’s Permission”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube