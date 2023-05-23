Aamir Khan is the legendary talker of Bollywood. He talks and he talks sense most of the time. But the timing of his talks is rather suspicious since the actor only talks when some or the other project is around the corner, waiting for a release which seems a pretty opportunistic take on events. So all the good talking appears before the films and disappears. However, we can’t blame the actor since he goes into a recluse after every film only to appear before his next release/announcement.

One such statement came from Mr. Perfectionist regarding the lurking lyrics and objectification of women in Hindi films. Aamir Khan agreed that as an industry Hindi Cinema has been very irresponsible in the portrayal of women and objectifying them making some very uncomfortable/

In an interview with The Deccan Chronicle in 2014, Aamir Khan accepted, “I admit that Hindi films have been irresponsible in terms of the portrayal of women.” He continued, quoting his song from the film Dil, “I accept my own hand in it, but I will try not to do this now. I will take this up with my friends and be sensitive henceforth.”

Aamir further promised to take it up with his friends to make sure such practice ends. He said, “It sends out a very wrong message. Songs like ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ (from Mohra) and ‘Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai’ (from Dil) are not good. We should respect the sentiments of women.” However, it seems like Aamir’s opinion isn’t respected or he never addressed the issue openly with friends, as he claimed in the interview.

The reason why we say so is the kind of songs, actors who are close friends with Aamir, have been doing are mysoginist and s*xist in nature still. Not going into everyone’s details we will only take up a song from Akshay Kumar film since the Laal Singh Chadha actor quoted Mohra’s song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast in his statement.

In the song Ek Chumma from Housefull 4, which was released in 2019, Akshay Kumar dances to some crass lyrics which say, Gundo Se Chhudaya Hai, Maine Tujhe Bachaya Hai, Haan Puchh Le Saamne Janta Hai, Ek Chumma, Ek Chummaa, Ek Chumma Toh Banta Hai.

For a better understanding the ‘hero’ says to a girl, ‘I have been your knight in shining armour who has rescued you from goons. So I, as deserve a kiss!’ Demanding much?

Interestingly, s*xist lyrics and objectification have been an issue that has been discussed a zillion times. Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan, discussed it with Katrina Kaif as well and apologised for making songs like Chikni Chameli. Aamir did the same on Karan’s show and apologised for his song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai.

Hope, actors of his stature, make sure what they say gets done. Share your thoughts and opinions on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Khambe Jaisi Khadi hai in the comments section below.

