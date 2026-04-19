Midhun Manuel Thomas and his team have had a spectacular run, but despite being a massive success, Aadu 3 will likely miss the final milestone at the box office! Starring Jayasurya, Saija Kurup, and others the threequel proved that the franchise’s popularity has only grown over the years. However, as the film enters its final round at the box office, it seems destined to hit an important milestone!

Lucifer Stays Safe!

Currently, Mohanlal’s Lucifer is the 12th highest-grossing Malayalam film in the history of Mollywood, with a gross worldwide collection of 128 crore. Jayasurya’s film has a worldwide gross of 121.29 crore, which stays right behind. While this makes it one of the most successful Malayalam films in recent times, the trend suggests it will fall short of the next major target!

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office

Even though it might not breach the all-time Top 12, Aadu 3 is a massive victory for Jayasurya. It has comfortably surpassed the lifetime earnings of Tovino Thomas‘s Ajayante Randam Moshanam (107.77 crore) and entered the 100 crore. It would have been interesting if the film had taken the 12th spot, surpassing Lucifer!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (2025): 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan (2025): 268.05 crore Manjummel Boys (2024): 241.56 crore Thudarum (2025): 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 (2026): 207.82 crore* 2018 (2023): 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024): 160.08 crore Aavesham (2024): 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya (2025): 151.27 crore Pulimurugan (2016): 140 crore

Aadu 3 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 31 days.

India Net Collection: 51.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 60.29 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 61 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 121.29 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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