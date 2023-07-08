Kangana Ranaut, Reviews Sharmila Tagore's Performance In Gulmohar, Comparing It With The Warmth Of 'Winter Sun', Hoping For Waheeda Rahman's Full-Fledged Role Soon

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most famous names in Bollywood. She’s a one-woman army and never shies away from boldly expressing her views on social, political issues and often pens her thoughts on social media. On to the series of new events, Kangana shared stories on her Instagram praising Sharmila Tagore’s performance in the recently released ‘Gulmohar’ while also manifesting Waheeda Rehman’s full-fledged role soon. Scroll below to take a look at her stories!

Kangana is hugely popular among fans, mainly on social media and has over 9 million followers on Instagram. The actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and often gives fans a sneak peek of her luxurious life on the platform.

Talking about her latest stories on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut praised Sharmila Tagore’s performance in ‘Gulmohar’ and wrote, “On a different note, recently saw a lovely film Gulmohar, was beyond delighted to see veteran superstar Sharmilaji back on screen…her screen presence, voice modulation, nuances in her performance was like the warmth of winter sun…so beautiful and elegant (red heart emoji).”

The actress continued, adding, “Now, hoping to see Waheeda ji in a full-fledged role soon…come on everyone let’s manifest this (hug face and star face emojis).”

In the following story, Kangana Ranaut shared a graceful picture of Waheeda Rehman; take a look:

For those who don’t know, ‘Gulmohar’ was released on Disney+ Hotstar and starred Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles. The film received rave reviews from critics and fans and was a very wholesome story.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut praising Sharmila Tagore and manifesting a full-fledged role for Waheeda Rehman soon? Tell us in the space below.

