There’s a new couple in town who is making headlines now and then. Yes, we are talking about alleged new love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who recently went to Spain on a holiday together, and their pictures went viral on social media. In a recent interview, Aditya has now reacted to his pictures with Ananya and shared an insightful response while subtly not dishing out many details on their alleged relationship. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aditya, who was last seen in ‘Night Manager 2’, has been making headlines all over social media for his terrific performance opposite Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Now talking about his new romance, his dating rumours with Ananya have been doing the rounds on social media for a while, and their pictures confirmed the same to the fans, who are now going gaga over the new couple in town.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about his Portugal trip and said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons, though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

When asked about his viral Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday, the actor said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

Aditya Roy Kapur played smart and neither accepted nor denied, but we’re sure fans must have gotten their answer now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adi was last seen in Night Manager 2, and Ananya Panday is currently promoting her upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

