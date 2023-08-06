Amritpal Singh Dhillon, aka AP Dhillon, is well known across the globe for his chartbuster Punjabi music – especially his famous tracks’ Majhail’ and ‘Brown Munde’. The life of the 30-year-old Indo-Canadian singer is all set to be made into a docuseries and premiere on Prime Video on August 18.

With just weeks left until the premiere, the streaming giant took to social media and shared some crazy stats that prove just how popular Dhillon is among fans.

Ahead of the four-part docuseries titled ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’, which premieres on Prime on August 18, Prime Video India has taken to Twitter to share some facts about the ‘Brown Munde’ singer’s music. Sharing a picture of the singer posing in a car, the caption read, “We’ve enough proof that AP’s music is 🤯😎😮 you know his music but not the man tell us more fascinating facts that you #HeardAboutAPDhillon #APDhillonOnPrime, Aug 18.”

The first AP Dhillon fact shared is about his world-famous song ‘Brown Munde.’ It reads, “Brown Munde has been viewed 6.7 times per second since its release on Youtube” Another fact reads, “AP’s monthly listeners could fill the world’s largest stadium 80 times if gathered together.” A third tweet states, “The combined height of AP’s monthly listeners exceeds Mt Everest’s height by 2035 times.”

Another fact of the Dhillon’s songs reads, “Brown Munde’s Youtube views make up to 4000 years of continuous playtime.” A fifth fact about the singer reads, “AP’s songs have been streamed over 3 times the combined population of India and Canada.”

Talking about ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,’ the four-part docuseries is helmed by director Jay Ahmed and delves into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon. The series follows the remarkable journey of a boy from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada and becoming a renowned global music sensation.

Did you know these facts about AP Dhillon and his music? Let us know what you think of them in the comments.

