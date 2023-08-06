Khal Nayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema, and became massively popular among fans upon its release in 1993. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film received 11 nominations in Filmfare awards and was the second-highest-grossing film of ’93 with a massive box office success back in the day. In an interview recently, Ghai opened up about the film’s hit song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ and how he was shocked by the lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The song, sung by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, is still one of the best dance songs in the history of Hindi cinema. Madhuri, who is a graceful dancer and known for her moves, gave one of the best performances of her career, leaving her fans surprised. And we also loved Neena Gupta’s glamorous touch in the song!

In a conversation with ETimes, Subhash Ghai revealed his first reaction to Madhuri Dixit starrer song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ in Khal Nayak and was shocked. The director said, “The lyricist (Anand Bakshi) asked me, ‘Kis tarah ka mujra hona chahiye?’ I thought about it and told him to skip the mujra and instead think of a folk song, because the character has to make Ballu believe she comes from a rural setting. Raat ko unhone mujhe phone kiya with the lyrics and I was shocked. I said, “No we cannot make this’.”

Ghai added, “He started laughing. He made me hear the second stanza – Yeh Dil main dungi apne yaar ko…and I told him that he was compensating. But yes, I was quite tense, so we decided to make it an artistic song. The song in itself is a scene. There were so many organizations who protested the song. But I always asked them to listen to it in its entirety. Today, the song has gained cult status and is enjoyed by youngsters.”

What are your thoughts on Subhash Ghai sharing his first reaction to Khal Nayak‘s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai? Tell us in the space below.

