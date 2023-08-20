Sushmita Sen, a well-known Bollywood actress, secured the prestigious title of Miss Universe in 1994, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this honour. However, in an old video, her achievements were compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Despite the insensitive question posed by a journalist, Sushmita responded calmly and the video also went viral recently. Now, the actor has reacted to the video and has said that she was just stating facts and wasn’t trying to be humble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s show wherein she revealed her reaction to a reporter’s question. The Taali actress said, “At first I was like, ‘What kind of question is this?’ That was my first reaction. Why would you be so disgraceful by asking a question like that? They came out of nowhere. I was like, they are asking the truth, let me give them the truth.”

She added, “You see, the thing about inclusion as a word is to not look at someone else’s success and think, ‘We have not achieved anything.’ You must applaud what is amazing about someone. There is no harm in that, in fact, that’s better for the world to know that’s how you include.”

Sushmita Sen then highlighted that it’s important to remember your beginnings with gratitude and added, “I went into the answer stating facts about how well they’ve done for our country, which is a huge thing for us. That was it. I was not trying to be humble, it was just stating a fact and hoping that this gentleman stops asking this line of question because he’s embarrassing himself.”

In the viral video, a journalist asked Sushmita about Aishwarya and Priyanka and said, “Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se.” Sushmita replied saying, “Bohot kum. In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai. She has made us very, very proud.”

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Dodged Another Saffron Colour-Related Controversy Way Before Pathaan & Said “Main Shakal Se Bewakoof Lagta Hoon Par…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News