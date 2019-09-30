Dream Girl Box Office: Emerges 4th Most Profitable Film Of 2019; Surpasses Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Dream Girl is indeed enjoying a dream run at the box office, and with that many feathers have been added to Ayushmann Khurrana, director Raaj Shaandilyaa and the team’s cap! With many achievements already unlocked, the movie has now moved a step ahead in the Profitable Films Of 2019 and surpassed The Tashkent Files.

Made on a budget of 30 crores, Dream Girl has added 127 crores to its kitty till now. With that, the movie’s return of investments have further hiked to 323.33%. The Tashkent Files which was on the 4th spot with 318.75% has now been left behind along with Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which had an ROI of 322%.

Dream Girl now stands on the 4th place in the Most Profitable Films Of 2019. The next target is however Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal with 344.80%, and only time will tell if that mark could be surpasses, given the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War storm is round the corner.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six hits in a row with his latest offering – Dream Girl crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. He says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do 100 crore every time he comes on screen.

He delivered his first Rs 100 crore film with Badhaai Ho.

“Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that,” said Ayushmann.

