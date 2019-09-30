War Box Office: With 200 Crores, Hrithik Roshan Could Surpass Ranbir Kapoor & Prabhas In Star Ranking

Ironically, on Gandhi Jayanti, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff are all set to entertain us with War. They face each other in the film, and it’s to be seen whether they both win or there’s an unexpected twist to the tale. A monumentally mounted film such as this desperately depends on the business in its first weekend.

War will enjoy an extended 5-day weekend as it’s releasing on a Wednesday. From what the pre-buzz and the advance booking of the movie states, it’s all set to open on a blockbuster note. Now, this means the movie just has to get the content correct to enjoy a dream run at the box office.

Till now, from trailers to promos to promotional activities, the makers have somewhat achieved what they wanted to. Hrithik Roshan could achieve a good leap on Koimoi’s ‘Bollywood Box Office Power Index‘ table. At present, Hrithik Roshan stands at 9th position with 600 points in it.

Now, when the movie will clock its century (100 crores) at the box office, Hrithik Roshan will surpass Ranbir Kapoor who’s currently on 8th position with similar points. The above scenario is happening for sure but it would be an interesting scenario when War will cross the 200-crore mark. Hrithik then will have 800 points to his account crossing the ‘darling’ of the nation Prabhas in the list. This, also, is an achievable scenario for the film until the content is on Thugs Of Hindostan‘s level.

Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Prabhas200005000700
8. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
9. Hrithik Roshan40020000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. Ayushmann Khurrana2000050250
13. John Abraham200000200
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16.Tiger Shroff100000100
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

In War, Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. It’s directed by Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand.

