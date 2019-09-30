War Box Office: With 200 Crores, Hrithik Roshan Could Surpass Ranbir Kapoor & Prabhas In Star Ranking

Ironically, on Gandhi Jayanti, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff are all set to entertain us with War. They face each other in the film, and it’s to be seen whether they both win or there’s an unexpected twist to the tale. A monumentally mounted film such as this desperately depends on the business in its first weekend.

War will enjoy an extended 5-day weekend as it’s releasing on a Wednesday. From what the pre-buzz and the advance booking of the movie states, it’s all set to open on a blockbuster note. Now, this means the movie just has to get the content correct to enjoy a dream run at the box office.

Till now, from trailers to promos to promotional activities, the makers have somewhat achieved what they wanted to. Hrithik Roshan could achieve a good leap on Koimoi’s ‘Bollywood Box Office Power Index‘ table. At present, Hrithik Roshan stands at 9th position with 600 points in it.

Now, when the movie will clock its century (100 crores) at the box office, Hrithik Roshan will surpass Ranbir Kapoor who’s currently on 8th position with similar points. The above scenario is happening for sure but it would be an interesting scenario when War will cross the 200-crore mark. Hrithik then will have 800 points to his account crossing the ‘darling’ of the nation Prabhas in the list. This, also, is an achievable scenario for the film until the content is on Thugs Of Hindostan‘s level.

Check out the list below:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 9. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 0 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 13. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

In War, Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. It’s directed by Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand.

