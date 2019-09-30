Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani To Finally Return As Dayaben, Confirms Producer

After months of will-she-won’t-she, the producers of the successful sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have confirmed that Disha Vakani will officially be returning to the show soon. Though the show is running very well in terms of the TRP race, fans still can’t come to terms with the loss of their beloved Dayaben.

However, while shooting for a Gandhi Jayanti special episode, the show’s producer Asit Modi has revealed that Disha had accepted their offer and is now ready to return to her Dayaben avatar. Following her two year absence from the show, Modi stated that inculcating her back into the storyline would take a month.

Speaking to TOI, Asit has been quoted saying, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

He further added, “Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show.”

Well, it was not only her fans who were eagerly anticipating her return, the cast members of the show too were wishing for Disha to return as the much loved Dayaben.

It certainly will be interesting to watch the talented actress return to the show that has made her a household name in the country.

