Nia Sharma Had To Sacrifice Love At Many Points For Work

Nia Sharma is a heartthrob not only because of her acting chops but also because of her killer looks. And now, Nia is all set to woo the audiences as the sweet Roshni in the latest ZEE 5 venture, Jamai 2.0 which is a sequel to the successful TV soap Jamai Raja.

Now, speaking about the importance of work in her life, Nia has been quoted in her latest interview saying, “I can sacrifice anything and still choose work. If given 11 things and work is one of them, I’d sacrifice the other 10 things. I’ve sacrificed love at many points to just keeping going. Sometimes, I have said it, sometimes I haven’t expressed. I have given up a lot to be where I am.”

Nia has also been a fashion icon for aspiring youngsters and her fashion transformation is certainly remarkable. Speaking about her career graph and how satisfied she is with the way it has shaped, in the same interview to DNA, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant said, “I wouldn’t say I had planned it this way. But it has very organically come along this way, the way I have transformed and groomed myself, it’s all very organic. I won’t say I am very happy being here, there is a long long way to go. But I am satisfied and glad that I can actually do the work and things I want to do. I am glad I can make that choice.”

