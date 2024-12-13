Despatch, released on Zee5 on 13th December, is an investigative slow burn starring Manoj Vajpayee and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles. The film is about a journalist who gets information about a scam that has taken place. The film, directed by Kanu Behl, is two-and-a-half-hour-long slow burn with complicated plot points and many characters being introduced in a topsy-turvy journey for a protagonist named Joy, an aging journalist at the crossroads of the onset of digital media. While working on a story, he finds himself looking for a file with information about a 2G spectrum scam involving a company named GDR and many other influential people. As the movie unfolds and the layers peel off the fraud, Joy keeps searching for that one file he thinks could be the most significant breakthrough for him. Here is what happens at the movie’s end and what it could mean.

Joy finds himself in danger and surrounded by influential people.

After he finds a connection between the GDR 2G scam and the T20 team owner Wadhwa, he finally gets his hands on the file that contains the details of the scam and GDRs involvement in it. With the file in his grasp, he only wants to find himself away from the city and the nexus he has gotten into. He even discovers that the company he is a part of is involved in the nexus between politicians, cricket team owners, business people, the underworld, and everyone influential. He is blackmailed by both Wadhwa and GDR, who want each other’s side to be published. At a personal level, too, he has already gotten a divorce, and his girlfriend is no longer with him. He is all alone now.

Joy gets killed, and the file gets taken away from him.

The movie is not a quintessential mainstream movie where the hero wins at the end of the film. The movie ends with Joy’s death, and it ends on a hopeless and melancholic note.

