Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Are Directors In A UK Firm & They Don’t Even Know About It!

We’ve seen various cases of fans going to different levels to hog the limelight of their favourite stars. But this is something else! An alleged Bollywood fan, whose details are unknown yet, registered a company in the UK in the name of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan.

Yes, you heard it right! One of the directors of the company is named is Anjali Sharma which was the name of Kajol’s character in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The company’s name is Bros Brother International Ltd and it was set up on December 28, 2016. Names of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and his Being Human foundation are connected to the company without their knowledge.

The company, which is clearly a ‘deranged joke’, was engaged in the ‘activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies’. It was dissolved in February 2019.

“It is someone’s deranged idea of a joke. Registering all Indian actors as directors of this almost fictional company,” Indian Express quoted Paul Myers, lead support of the BBC Investigation Initiative, who came across Bros Brothers International during his online research on companies in the UK.

The address of the company was of a mailbox at Knightsbridge in London. Whereas, stars were registered with their original residential addresses of Mumbai.

Folks down at Indian Express contacted, the official business manager of Salman Khan, Jordy Patel, and he said that Salman Khan and his family or Being Human Foundation were never associated with the company. “We are not even aware of this. Salman Khan and his family have nothing to do with Bros Brothers International,” added Patel. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s associates were contacted but there was no response from their end.

