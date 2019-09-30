Chhichhore Box Office: Crosses Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns In 24 Days

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led comedy film Chhichhore is heading towards 150 crores mark. The film earned 11.07 crores in 4th weekend taking the 24 days business to 144.60 crores.

The film is now 5.5 crores approx away from hitting 150 crores mark but in between it has crossed the business of one more big film i.e. Singham Returns. Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns starring Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead earned 141 crores when it released back in 2014. Chhichhore has crossed this record in a matter of 24 days.

Nitesh Tiwari directed film will remain steady today and tomorrow but will face the heat at the Box Office after the release of War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker on Oct 2.

Chhichhore also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey & Naveen Polishetty released on September 6 and has proved to be a Super Hit.

There was recently news that Chhichhore’s lead actress Shraddha will be doing another film with Nitesh Tiwari that is his much ambitious project Ramayana. However, Shraddha denied being approached for the film and also filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next movie opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

“Contrary to the rumours, I’ve not been approached for either of the films. However, I have just worked with Nitesh sir in ‘Chhichhore’ and he has been a dream to work with so I would love to work with him again,” said Shraddha.

