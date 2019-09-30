Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 Highlights: From Salman Khan’s Performance To Female Contestants Getting BFFs – Scoop You Can’t Miss Out On!

After months of speculations, Salman Khan finally introduced all the 13 contestants of Bigg Boss 13 yesterday. Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining reality shows of Indian television. This season there are only celebrity contestants, unlike the last time. As Salman revealed while launching the show, this time it’s all about ‘Raftaar’ (speed).

The Bigg Boss fans are excited as ever; 100 days straight of drama, fights and controversies, what else could a fan ask for. Well, the show got premiered last night and in a different way. Salman received calls from his friends in Bollywood like Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farah Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan asking questions about this new season of Bigg Boss.

Salman began the show by dancing on his hit number ‘Slow Motion’ from Bharat and eventually went onto introduce the contestants one by one. He introduced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya fame Sidharth Shukla first and was later joined by Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik, Azim Riaz and Siddhartha Dey.

This time, the twists started in the house with the entry of the contestants. Every task was significant for each contestant and the one who gets the maximum tasks, enjoys benefits. That’s not all. The female contestants in the house were given BFF (Bed Friends Forever) bands marking their bond with contestant they are sharing the bed with.

All the female contestants entered the house and chose one guy as their task partner. Mahira Sharma was the first female contestant to enter the house followed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Dalljit Kaur, Koena Mitra and Arti Singh.

There’s new ‘Malkin’ for the house this time, Ameesha Patel who will keep a close eye on all the contestants of the show and will come from time to time to handover tasks.

The show airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM during the weekends on Colors TV.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!