Bharat Box Office Review: You See A New Salman Khan In 2019’s Eid Blockbuster

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Producer: Atul Agnihotri

Box Office Expectations: Last time Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar came together with Tiger Zinda Hai, they got their career’s biggest grosser. Now one and half year later, they come with Bharat and the expectations are only bigger than before. The film has a promising storyline, excellent starcast and astonishing buzz. Anything less than 300 crores won’t be acceptable for this one.

Box Office Impact: I watched a 7AM show of the film today and the hall was 30-35% full which is good considering it was an early morning show.

Coming to the impact of Bharat, it’s Salman Khan’s 2nd best film in recent times after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Strong emotions and heart in the writing is the biggest driving factor. The film successfully touches the strings of your heart. It makes you cry, smile, laugh, proud BUT also has few melodramatic and unrelatable scenes which doesn’t let it be Salman’s best film.

The most pleasant surprise about the film is that Salman lets go his action hero image and impresses us in more realistic way. His heroism doesn’t come from the fighting scenes but his humanity. He is vulnerable, emotional and relatable and that’s what I really loved about him and his character. His performance is also good. He is excellent in the emotional scenes especially the one where he breakdown but average where he is shown old. Katrina Kaif has bettered up her acting skills but still has a long way to go as an actress. Her character is strong, bold, modern yet very soft at heart. She’s a “Bold”oger in a Men’s world but has her heart at right place. Sunil Grover is a delight to watch. He has got almost equal screen-space as of Salman and their bromance is so lovable. Disha Patani lightens up the screen with her charm and beauty. Tabu has a cameo and it’s effective. Nora Fatehi looks hot while dancing. Aashif Sheikh is a surprise element and has his own hilarious moments.

But, it’s Ali Abbas Zafar who is the hero of this film. Kudos to him for making such a beautiful mainstream film which sends out a beautiful message to the nation.

Music is the weakest link of this film though.

Box Office Prospects: The film can easily cross 300 crores mark at the Box Office but I expect it to go beyond 350 crores.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!