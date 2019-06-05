Bharat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Stay Away! The STORM Is Coming

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: And the D-day is finally here as the much-anticipated and one of the biggest releases of the year, Bharat has arrived in full speed at the box office. After the disappointment of Race 3, the fans were eagerly waiting for their beloved star, Salman Khan, to bounce back strongly on the big screen and looks like the actor is quite successful till now with promising reports of advance ticket sales flowing in.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country, to get a clear picture of the advance booking trends:

Mumbai

Bharat finally picks up heat in the region with 45-50% shows filling fast, including houseful boards at several places. Out of all, night shows are performing really well.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city is a step ahead of Mumbai and showing some terrific trending on opening day. On the whole, about 60-65% shows are almost full. Single screens are already showing a houseful boards at several places.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru stays really good with promising growth since yesterday. While most of the single screens already sold out, about 40-45% shows are filling fast across the major multiplexes.

Hyderabad

As expected, the city of Nizams is MIND-BLOWING with one of the best trends in the recent past. Owing to the huge following of Salman Khan, about 70-75% shows are almost full (inclusive of houseful boards). Historical performance on the cards!

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

The city of spot bookings gathers some pace on release day with a decent 25-30% shows almost full.

Kolkata, which stayed quiet for last few releases, is showing a good buzz for this Salman Khan starrer. In the city, around 40-45% shows are filling fast.

Chennai too is amazing with about 65-70% shows filling fast, which includes 40% houseful shows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!