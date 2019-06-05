Bharat Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Salman Khan Ka Hi Jalwa!

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: It’s Eid today and a Salman Khan day too! Just like every year, Salman and his team has come up with an Eid release, this time Bharat, to treat the fans.

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has already garnered positive response from the fans who watched the film before the world did.

Now talking about the morning occupancy, as we rightly say – Salmania has officially begun. Despite Eid celebrations, fans in huge number have turned up to watch the morning shows. The morning occupancy is up to 55-60% which is amazing. It has already recorded the Highest morning occupancy (Bollywood) in the year 2019.

The footfalls now depend on audiences word of mouth and content. If it works in the film’s favour, then the World Cup match which is scheduled for today won’t affect the evening shows.

The first day box office collections of Bharat is being predicted in the range of 30-40 crores. If film manages to overpower the World Cup match then the collections can meet the expectations.

