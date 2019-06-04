Priyanka Chopra Has A Savage Reply For “A Green Card Marriage” With Nick Jonas & Other Trolls!

Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas have always given us some major couple goals. Be it at the Met Gala, the Cannes Festival – their mushy photos always make a hit on Instagram. Lately, she has been facing a lot of criticism for their lovey-dovey pictures. The couple had an inter-religious ceremony at Umaid Bhavan last year.

Trolls have been a daily target for criticising celebrities. Among several fans hearting out their pictures, at a number of occasions, Priyanka and Nick have been criticised for their love-filled Instagram feed. While a user wrote, “This women know how to play the game” another called their wedding a “green card marriage” in the comment section.

In a recent interview, PeeCee opened up about the same and said: “Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal.”

Her rock bottom support has been Nick Jonas whose been with her at all times. “I married a feminist. He’s not afraid to use the word and I love that,” Chopra said.

Priyanka was termed as a ‘global scam artist’ by New York Magazine’s The Cut. The piece began with calling Priyanka Chopra a ‘modern-day scam artist’ and went on to say how Nick Jonas married into a ‘fraudulent relationship against his will’. She has not reacted to the report, showing off her maturity and indifference attitude. Though Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and mom Madhu Chopra were agitated.

On the work front, PC will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink‘ co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

