Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai RUBBISHES Rumours Surrounding Her Entry!

Ever since the news regarding the airing schedule of Big Boss 13 broke in, several speculations about the participants are doing rounds. While Salman Khan will return as a host in the upcoming season, some interesting names of celebrities are coming to the light. Apparently, actress Rashami Desai was said to be approached to join the celebrated reality show.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, Rashami refuted all the speculations about her entry in the Bigg Boss house as rumours , thus putting an end to the discussion.

Rashami Desai is a popular television face, who gained recognition with the shows like Uttaran and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

Bigg Boss 13 is still some months away, but the buzz around the changes one would get to see in the new season is gathering steam.

The grapevine has it that after the failure of the last season, which had a mix of celebrities and commoners as contestants, the show will have an all-celebrity line-up for the new season.

Amidst a spate of names that are already doing the rounds as likely contestants is Reena Dwiwedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photograph went viral on the social media.

She has said she would love to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss if she gets an invitation.

