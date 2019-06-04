Salman Khan: “It Was Said That Race 3 Did Not Do Well, But It Did 170+ Crores”

Salman Khan is the King of Bollywood who is well-known for his machoism, hero-centric avatars. He has fulfilled his father Salim Khan’s dream as a successful actor. We can’t forget his rough and tough look from Maine Pyaar Kia. After giving blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hai Koun…!, this man has also been compared to the legendary Rajesh Khanna. Salman’s career graph is like Imagica’s Nitro ride. There’s always this thrill about his movies. There were hits like Karan Arjun, cult classics like Andaz Apna Apna and superhits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Films like Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger have also proven the testimony.

The latest roundabouts is on the movie Bharat which is releasing tomorrow on Eid, after months of anticipation.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Salman Khan talks about the story of Bharat and his relation with his fans. Excerpts from below :

When asked about whether he was feeling jittery before the release of Bharat, Salman said “If two-three films don’t do well, I may get nervous. So far, it’s been good. It was said that Race 3 did not do well, but it did 170+ crores”.

When asked about whether he had first narrated the script of Bharat to Sooraj Barjaatya, Salman said, “Yes, I had narrated this subject to Sooraj Barjatya, and he made an amazing suggestion for the love story. I told Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) that he (Bharat) should not get married to her (Katrina Kaif’s Kumud). It just deviates everything. If he has his own family then what about his mother and siblings? Also, what about his focus on his father?

Talking about whether his fans will accept his screen appearance in Bharat Salman said, “I have always been told that a hero has to have long hair. Whenever an actor’s hairline recedes, his career takes a backseat. In Tere Naam, I took my hair off and that look was accepted”.

