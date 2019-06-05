Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt To Be Seen Together For THIS Project!

Bollywood couples Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt are well known for their couple goals, but their friendship with each other is the talk of the Town since quite long now. We had seen them all party together with Karan Johar recently, and ever since fans want to see them collectively working on a project. Looks like our wishes are coming true and they are collaborating! Below are the details you need.

According to an exclusive report by Filmfare, Alia, Deepika, Ranveer & Ranbir are collaborating for a world tour where they all will travel to United States and perform on the dance numbers from their filmography.

“Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer and Deepika will be doing various concerts across the United States where they will be performing on their hit numbers. It’s for the first time such a thing is happening and they found it the perfect way to connect with their fans globally.”

The tour is being said to only happen next year once they all finish their individual projects. But we guess this wait is going to be worth one!

While Deepika just wrapped up the shooting of Chaapaak yesterday, Ranveer on the other hand is working on ’83 and has Takht, Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Alia & Ranbir are currently working on their movie Brahmastra. Alia has Takht & Inshallah to move onto and Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera post it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!