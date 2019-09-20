War: Hrithik Roshan Makes New Revelations About His Transformation After Super 30

Transformations are always difficult and physical transformations always seem to need that extra push, that extra effort to attain the kind of success that one seeks to get. However, Hrithik Roshan seems to be that one actor who not only stood for the challenge but also succeeded in it.

The actor recently went through one such transformation when he was made to switch roles from ‘Super 30’s’ Anand Kumar to Kabir from War, a character who will be seen performing high octane action sequences.

Hrithik left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character as he would work out twice a day, follow a strict diet and do what not just to get back to shape.

Talking about the same, Hrithik shares, “I was icing my knee, or I had to go see my doctor, or I was working out in the gym or physio, so I was doing everything for the film throughout the day”.

Adding to the wow factor is that he managed to this in just two months. The actor not only had to fight his body fat but also a major injury, but Hrithik let no roadblock come in his way.

It’s almost unbelievable that he has performed two characters that are on different ends of the spectrum and has brought to his audience, both the portrayals within just 3 months!

Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Super 30 stole the hearts of the fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar in the movie.

Fans are not only loving Hrithik’s transformation but also his hook step of the recently released song Ghungroo where the actor has treated the fans with yet another iconic dance step.

After delivering a massive hit with his most recent ‘Super 30’ Hrithik Roshan recently topped the `Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019`.

The actor will now be seen next in the upcoming action-thriller WAR, with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on 2nd October 2019.