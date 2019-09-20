The Zoya Factor Box Office Review: An Entertaining Chic-Flick Which Needs ‘Lucky Charm’

The Zoya Factor Box Office Review: Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, Sikander Kher

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Producers: Fox Star Studio, Pooja Shetty, Aarrti Shetty

Expectations

The Zoya Factor is not carrying much expectations at the moment. The trailer got just fair response from the public as it was released less than a month ago. The makers and the lead pair have tried to promote the film and create good buzz around it but when you have a lackluster trailer and music nothing really works out.

Dulquer Salmaan has a huge fan following in Kerela but he is not a popular face in the Hindi market. Also Sonam Kapoor has done very less popular work off late which doesn’t let The Zoya Factor be an anticipated release.

Impact

To start with, The Zoya Factor is not a bad watch. It has its own target audience and it serves them well. The film is an entertaining chic-flick which works for following reasons.

1. Dulquer Salmaan’s screen presence. His cuteness and his performance. The Malayalam star is likable in the film.

2. Comedy. Yes, The Zoya Factor has a plus here. There are several scenes in the film especially those involving cricket matches which have very cleverly written dialogues for artists doing Hindi commentary. These dialogues will make sure you have a nice time in cinemas. Anil Kapoor has a cameo and it’s fun.

3. Crisp editing. The film is well edited and moves fastly which leaves less scope of making the audience feeling bored.

4. Director Abhishek Sharma has kept the things to the point and has maintained the entertainment value throughout. Despite a plain story, the film is actually a time pass affair.

However, there are a few weak points too like Sonam Kapoor’s performance. She overacts mostly and just about fair in other portions. Sonam Kapoor is actually one of the cutest actresses in the industry but here she has hardly anything to flaunt other than her stunning outfits. There’s a lot of on the face brand placements in the film which puts you off as a viewer.

Prospects

The Zoya Factor is not a bad film but it doesn’t carry anything special to encourage audience to pick it among choices like Chhichhore and Dream Girl. Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor fans can still go and enjoy this one.

The film will do a lifetime business in 30-40 crores range.